Letter: Bravo to blocking methanol plant

Bravo to the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) for doing the right thing and denying the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery from being built on the shores of the Columbia River in Kalama.

As a longtime Kalama resident, I applaud Ecology’s thorough review of the harmful impacts this project would have. This is the type of strong leadership we need if we have any chance of building the resilience required to protect our communities from the increasing threats that we are facing—threats that consistently cause disproportionate harm to Communities of Color, Tribal communities, and low-income communities.

We are in the midst of a climate crisis, and our future depends on what we do now. The impacts of this project would have been a threat for decades to come, and could have done irreparable harm to our communities and our climate. I am hopeful from here forward, Washingtonians can depend on this type of forward-thinking action from our elected officials.

Cambria Keely

Kalama

