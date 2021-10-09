 Skip to main content
Letter: Boudreau's youth will help council
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Boudreau's youth will help council

Bob Beal’s letter to the editor of a couple of weeks ago hit the nail on the head. One reason he supports Spencer Boudreau is Spencer’s youth. We need young people to become involved in our government. We need a variety of ages, background and work experiences on our Longview City Council.

Spencer is a young man with get up and go. He is making his mark – a recipient of Pathways 2020's Community Champion for Civic Engagement and Salvation Army’s Media Award. In addition, Spencer attends the City Council meetings learning firsthand the city issues. He has volunteered to serve on many of our city and county advisory boards. Spencer is chairman of the Longview Parks and Recreation Board. Spencer has a younger generation's view and he is willing to express those views.

I am going to vote for youth and commitment and volunteer experiences. I recommend that you do too. Vote for Spencer Boudreau.

William “Skip” Dunlap

Longview

