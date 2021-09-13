Letter: Boudreau's homeless 'solutions' would fail

I am appalled at Spencer Boudreau’s proposal about how to solve the homeless issue: just turn it over to private enterprise. He should know that for many years now individuals and church organizations have volunteered multiple hours and financial support without “solving” the problem. Government structure around such things as mental health and drug use along with the necessary funding are required.
Perhaps if he had done more research instead of listening to his own assumptions, he would have a more compassionate attitude. We do not need this mind set on the Longview City Council.
Greg Lapic
Longview