 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Boudreau's homeless 'solutions' would fail
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Boudreau's homeless 'solutions' would fail

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

I am appalled at Spencer Boudreau’s proposal about how to solve the homeless issue: just turn it over to private enterprise. He should know that for many years now individuals and church organizations have volunteered multiple hours and financial support without “solving” the problem. Government structure around such things as mental health and drug use along with the necessary funding are required.

Perhaps if he had done more research instead of listening to his own assumptions, he would have a more compassionate attitude. We do not need this mind set on the Longview City Council.

Greg Lapic

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News