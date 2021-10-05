Letter: Boudreau speaks from experience

Tom Lee is the wrong choice for Longview. His lack of participation in our community before he moved back home from getting a fancy law degree shows his intentions are not to work for our people.

If you check the campaign disclosures, he’s given his own campaign more than $6,000. He can’t compete with his opponent on participation or information, so he’s trying to buy this race.

At voter forums, Tom Lee can’t answer questions directly, he can’t give numbers, and he hasn’t attended or participated in town meetings until he became a candidate. I don’t live in Longview, but I work in Longview and I’m invested in what happens there. Don’t vote for Tom, he’s not as invested in this race as his opponent. Spencer Boudreau is young, but he can actually answer questions from voters with real Longview experience, not fluff.

Emily Perkins

Kelso

