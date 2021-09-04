Letter: Boudreau needs broader perspective

Every week I hand out essentials to these people he is talking about. Older citizens who can't afford cleaning products and toilet paper. Parents living in hotels so their kids are not homeless needing food to get through until next month. These are just a few of our needy citizens. So what is rock bottom to a 22-year old Republican? To these people just asking for assistance is their rock bottom. We need to be there to build people up not look down on them. I am pretty sure that when you grow up you will see the world from a different point of view. I would be interested in hearing it. For now, Spencer, spend some time on our streets and stay off our City Council.