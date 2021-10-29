Letter: Boudreau is right pick for Longview

Spencer Boudreau is the right choice for Longview. Having observed Spencer since the last election and having got to know him and his policies, I wholeheartedly support his run for the Longview City Council.

Spencer is one of the most knowledgeable men I know in regard to city policies and issues. He has been attending City Council meetings for 5-plus years. He understands the role of city government, can articulate the issues and is a man of solutions. He has extensive experience sitting on city boards and has done an excellent job chairing the Parks and Recreations Board helping enrich and revitalize our city.

Spencer knows the heart of our city. He knows our history, our strengths, our challenges and as a City Council member he can address the issues we are facing. He is a strong supporter of businesses and has a heart to see our city grow, thrive and to be a wonderful place to live and raise a family in. We need people with a heart to find solutions, we need Spencer.

Sam Sanden

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0