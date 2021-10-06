Letter: Boudreau is dedicated to our community

Spencer Boudreau is dedicated to our community. Seeing him grow up with his experiences and his Longview story to now want to try to fix the problems we face here is so encouraging.

Spencer should give every voter hope for the future. He was here for our struggles with the needle exchange. He was here when people illegally camped in parks, and he has heard our concerns.

Though he is young, I urge everyone to vote for Spencer Boudreau for his ideas, passion, and true commitment to Longview. In this race, age doesn’t matter when neither of the candidates are more than 30 years old.

Teresa Buerkle

Longview

