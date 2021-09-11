Letter: Boudreau didn't come from privilege

In response to a recent letter about Spencer Boudreau, here are some facts about him.

Spencer was raised by a single mom who lost her job in the recession. He worked his way through high school to support himself. Spencer has experienced homelessness and has a three-pronged plan to address it, starting with enforcing the law, offering treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and supportive housing once people are out of treatment.

Rock bottom is different for everyone. No one reaches rock bottom to change their lives when bad social service agencies enable their bad choices. To assume he is privileged when he is not, and when he has struggled like everyone else has, is wrong.

He has shown up, done the work, and has been to more meetings than half the current council.

Please join me in voting for Spencer Boudreau, the most qualified candidate running for that position. What was the point of mentioning he is white? Do not judge or criticize those who help others as much as Spencer. He has given so much to all.

Kalei LaFave

Longview

