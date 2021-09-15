Letter: Boudreau deserves a chance to lead

I’m writing to encourage you to vote for Spencer Boudreau for the Longview City Council.

Spencer has dedicated himself to making Longview a better community. He puts in the time and effort to know more about what’s happening in our town than most people, including some current and former council members.

Critics often cite “inexperience” as a weakness, yet he has worked to prepare himself and gain the necessary experience required to serve on the City Council.

I often hear folks of my age complain about the “problems with young people,” yet right here we have a young person who wants to be involved and serve his community that he clearly loves to the best of his ability. He has worked to equip himself to do this. I encourage that you vote for Spencer Boudreau and give him that chance.

Bob Beal

Longview

