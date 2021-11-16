Letter: Both sides' agendas come at a cost

Joe Hobson’s recent letter could be summed up in four words: “Biden Good, Trump Bad.” Unfortunately too many people hold the same myopic view and another large group can be categorized as having the opposite view.

All policies have costs and benefits that can be found in more than one of the following broad categories: human rights, personal freedom, national security, the economy, the environment, foreign affairs and politics.

The political costs and benefits category is really the least important, but until we the people stop filtering our news to only include what we want to hear and attempt to understand the costs as well as the benefits of programs in all areas, the policy makers will continue to base their decisions primarily on the political costs and benefits. The politicians have figured out how to game the system to distort the real costs and to use the media to assist their goal which is to gain more political power.