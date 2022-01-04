 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Booing Trump for his shot is absurd

One of the very few Trump decisions I applauded was "Operation Warp Speed," to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 as quickly as possible. So, now that it has been available for almost a year, why are so many Trump supporters against taking it? Even Trump is encouraging (too little, too late) his minions to get it; and he is "booed" for doing so. Trumpism has been hijacked by Trump's own supporters.

What more (and there is plenty) do we need to know to be convinced that the dumbing down of America is "a clear and present danger"?

Ron Naff

Longview

