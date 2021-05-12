Letter: Black Lives Matter counterproductive

Black Lives Matter is no friend of the Black community. In his 2016 article, Black policeman Jay Stalien described his anguish about the huge problem of Black on Black crime. Author and commentator Brandon Straka asserted in 2019 there were about 18.5 times as many Blacks killed by other Blacks than were killed by police and 93 percent of Blacks who die by homicide were killed by other Blacks.

The situation in large Democrat controlled cities, where police are demoralized and undermanned, has gotten much worse since then. Polls show up to 85 percent of Blacks wanted more police not less. Not only are efforts to defund and harass police in those cities unpopular with the Black community, they are linked to big increases in crime. Reducing Black employment opportunities and access to goods and services by burning businesses, especially ones owned by Blacks is probably a close second in unpopularity among Blacks. Black Lives Matter is obviously more interested in headlines and donations than improving lives in the the Black community.