Letter: Black History does not end in February

Last month we celebrated Black History Month. I remember back in middle school we we learned about Martin Luther King Jr. and his "I Have a Dream Speech." Every year in February we learn about the many great men and women in black history. I think that every month should be Black History Month. I love learning every day about the contributions these wonderful people did in Black History Month.

Jackie Robinson for breaking the color barrier in baseball, Rosa Parks who refused to give up her seat on a city bus, and Martin Luther King Jr for his wonderful, "I Have a Dream Speech."

Let us all each and every month study and learn more about these wonderful people and many other people in Black History Month, and let us end racism forever.

Cody Wells

Centralia

