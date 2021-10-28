Letter: Beutler in the right with Bannon vote

I am a lifelong Republican (85). I concur with Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler in voting to charge Steve Bannon with contempt. We all heard Donald Trump claim fraud in the election that was discounted. Then we saw first hand on television the attempt to disrupt the Electoral College count by insurrection. Donald Trump Jr., campaigning for Trump Sr., claims the insurrection was by good people, trying to discount the tragic events in our Republic. The current congressional investigation in the insurrection is somewhat political motivated, but let the truth prevail.