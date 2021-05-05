Letter: Better motel options will be nearby

Jerry Ford's letter (May 2) about the proposed motel at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds was spot on.

ilani (the Cowlitz Tribe's casino in Ridgefield, Wash.) just announced the intention to build a 14-story motel adjacent to the casino. That sounds great.

Cowlitz County officials need to consider this: Event planners are going to look at that motel and the availability of gaming, dining and other amenities. They will choose the ilani location before the local fairgrounds.

It's just common sense. Hopefully, officials will consider this before creating a losing money pit.

Brenda McCorkle

Castle Rock

