Letter: Better answers than speed reduction

As a Broadway neighborhood resident, I use Seventh Avenue regularly to go shopping and to get to I-5. I’m not happy about the speed reduction. I find it only necessary to accommodate Seventh Avenue Park, which is grossly lacking in parking spaces.

Seventh Avenue has clearly marked bike lanes, and a new crosswalk installation with lights at Delaware Street. What it doesn’t have is adequate on-site and on-street parking to accommodate the Seventh Avenue Park users during soccer season. This causes parking overflow into the neighborhood, making left turns on to Seventh Avenue dangerous and an accident waiting to happen.

An “event speed limit” of 25 mph may be appropriate for both the park and the fairgrounds, however the real “fix” is to expand the Seventh Avenue Park parking lot to meet user requirements. This would reduce the number of pedestrians jaywalking with their children, coolers, and canopies in tow on Seventh Avenue.

Why not just make it 20 mph everywhere to eliminate the “School Zones” expense? The study says, Mr. Hash?

Mark Johnson

Longview

