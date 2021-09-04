Letter: Benefits of safety far outweigh the risks

The people refusing to wear masks and and get vaccinations are being selfish at their own and the risk of others.

There has been no evidence of risk for the millions of people who got vaccinated, yet the news is full of deaths and hospitals filled to capacity with COVID cases.

As far as the mask requirement is for personal safety and the safety of others, we have a long history of rules, laws and requirements. You have to wear seatbelts in cars and trucks, and helmets and eye protection while riding motorcycles. In the workplace, you may have to wear safety hats, glasses, clothes and shoes; and masks if there is the risk of dust or other things in the air. The employer may be fined if an employee does not follow all the rules.

What is the risk of wearing a mask when required? Are you afraid it is going to pull your ears outward like jug handles? Vaccinations, masks and spacing is for your protection and the protection of others.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

