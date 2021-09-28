Letter: Avoiding Kelso is good COVID safety

The media is full of comments on vaccination and other COVID-19 protection measures. My list includes: vaccination, masks an avoid gathering where general public doesn't respect your concerns. Avoid Kelso.
Kelly C. Niemi
Kelso
The media is full of comments on vaccination and other COVID-19 protection measures. My list includes: vaccination, masks an avoid gathering where general public doesn't respect your concerns. Avoid Kelso.
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
