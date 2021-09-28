 Skip to main content
Letter: Avoiding Kelso is good COVID safety
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The media is full of comments on vaccination and other COVID-19 protection measures. My list includes: vaccination, masks an avoid gathering where general public doesn't respect your concerns. Avoid Kelso.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

