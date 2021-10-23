Letter: Avoid supply crunch by shopping locally

I just had an epiphany. As many of us know, containerized shipments have been held up off ports, there's not enough qualified truck drivers and numerous other issues all around this subject. The result is many stores will have reduced stock. The prices are guaranteed to increase making for difficulty in holiday season shopping successes. Our government is making a last-ditch effort to make something happen in this regard.

So here's a possible solution! On Oct. 31, the calendar of most bazaars in our area will be published in The Daily News. Why not do some, or all, of your shopping locally at our church bazaars or other nonprofit organizations. There are lovely unique handmade/crafted items created by the members. The proceeds go to support many local causes.

My own church, Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian, supports Community House, Family Promise, the Salvation Army, FISH, BackPack Buddies at Barnes School, Turkeys for Wallace School families for the holidays as well as overseas missions and supporting victims of weather devastations. Nov. 13, 206 Crawford, Kelso, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tanya Nelson

Kelso

