Letter: Attack on Makinster was totally wrong

I just can’t let this one go, so I’m responding to comments made by a writer of a recently published letter to the editor. The writer called Chet Makinster a sleep walking, mumbling, stumbling and bumbling candidate, who supposedly left the writer with a personal interpretation of a cry for “vote for me ... I’m a Longview good old boy."

Nothing could be further from the truth. For some months now Chet has been dealing with an inflamed sciatica nerve which causes extreme pain. His ability to make common sense decisions in the best interest of his constituents is not compromised because he has chosen to refuse taking suggested opioids that would make dealing with the pain tolerable, but change his cognitive thinking in decision making. Instead, he has chosen physical therapy which is a tougher, longer road to recovery, but the best decision for his constituents.