Letter: Arbery verdict just one step forward

The recent guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing on the killers of Ahmaud Arbery has give many a sense of victory and justice finally served. While this may give some a notion of closure it is far from a victory.

Until we as a nation are willing to face up to our past and accept the reality of our history, we will continue to experience more racist actions. Without the bravery to participate in an open and honest truth and reconciliation commission, a discussion of reparations, and an honest exploration of true equality for all citizens we will be condemned to more examples of the mental illness known as racism.