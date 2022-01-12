 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Arbery verdict just one step forward

Mailbox stock art
Stock

The recent guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing on the killers of Ahmaud Arbery has give many a sense of victory and justice finally served. While this may give some a notion of closure it is far from a victory.

Arbery’s family won’t spend another day with him and will gain nothing from the imprisonment of Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.

Until we as a nation are willing to face up to our past and accept the reality of our history, we will continue to experience more racist actions. Without the bravery to participate in an open and honest truth and reconciliation commission, a discussion of reparations, and an honest exploration of true equality for all citizens we will be condemned to more examples of the mental illness known as racism.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News