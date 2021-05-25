Letter: Another cemetery being neglected

There is a small cemetery just off Pleasant Hill Road that is neglected by the county commissioners and the cemetery districts.

Each year just before Memorial Day volunteers at the Pleasant Hill Grange go to the cemetery and mow, rake, haul fallen limbs, and trim grass and weeds that have overgrown grave markers. The county and the cemetery districts have failed to properly tend to the maintenance of this cemetery despite being given the power to levy taxes to do so.

The age of the volunteers who help clean up the cemetery ranges from an occasional teenager to others in their 80s. This year, as every year, the volunteers were greeted with weeds, grass and blackberry vines more than two feet tall and fallen limbs as much as 10 feet long. The only visible grave markers were ones that rose above two feet. People have been buried here since the late 1880s and include many children.

Shame on the county commissioners and the cemetery districts. Surely you can do better.

Jan Barrett

Vancouver

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0