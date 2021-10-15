Letter: Angie Wean will improve Longview

My vision for the future: That Longview is more than ready for Angie Wean’s fresh perspective, abundant enthusiasm and innovative solutions. Why Angie you ask? First, Angie understands that the homelessness issue is complex and that there is not a “one size fits all” solution.

I disagree with Chet Makinster’s perspective that the homeless should simply be run out on a rail. Second, Longview needs an active, positive, solution driven professional to bridge the communication gap between the community and the City Council and staff. Angie’s professional work experience in communication and collaboration is a perfect fit. I disagree with the notion that Mr. Makinster has been a positive agent for change while on the Longview City Council. He has had his chance to serve and it is now time for a change.