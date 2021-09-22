Letter: Angie Wean has a vision for Longview

Born and raised in Longview, Angie Wean is running for the Longview City Council. After graduating from R.A. Long High School as well as Washington State University, she pursued a successful career including her current position as an executive for Microsoft, which allows her to work from home.

If elected, two of Angie Wean's top priorities would be to develop affordable housing as well as to encourage business innovations which would attract fair-wage jobs.

Her greatest strengths include the rare ability to hear all sides of an issue and her rich variety of life experiences resulting from living in many parts of the country. She has a vision for the potential of Longview that will move us in a direction that will benefit all citizens.

Joan Mason

Longview

