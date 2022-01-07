 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Andre's column was another bullseye

Once again Andre Stepankowsky nails it with his column of a few days ago. He writes with authority and with insight into our political state right now. Thanks Andre! Keep it going!

Howard Meharg

Vancouver

