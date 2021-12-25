 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Andre's column was a wonderful read

Thank you, Andre Stepankowsky, for “Christmas as a Time Capsule.” It triggered joyful memories of times, people and places in my past represented in the ornaments I place on my tree.

JoAn Gallagher

Longview

