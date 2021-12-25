Letter: Andre's column was a wonderful read

Thank you, Andre Stepankowsky, for “Christmas as a Time Capsule.” It triggered joyful memories of times, people and places in my past represented in the ornaments I place on my tree.
JoAn Gallagher
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
