Letter: Andre's column hit right on the mark

We learned together by doing as no one ever faced what the Mount St. Helens eruption presented to mankind. As a forester, I was part of a team to assess damage on Weyerhaeuser timberlands in the blast zone. I’ve often been asked how it was like on the ground? We encountered everything and beyond imagination, from total vaporization to standing singed trees at the outer perimeter of the blast zone. If you can, imagine working in a field of gray foot powder on steep hot slopes with no shade and blown down trees everywhere-it was hell. Every part of your body itched within minutes working in such an environment. Our masks would clog and you would run out of filters. Breathing was tough with or without a mask, but we endured and got the job done.