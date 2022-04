Thank you Andre Stepankowsky for saying what was needed in your April 20 column "Save gas for U.S. and beyond."

I have encountered all too often these gas guzzlers in front of me and beside me, concerned for their bank transactions.

It does not make sense to pollute our air and waste gas and diesel. More than once I wanted to roll my window down and motion with my hand to turn off the engine. Then I think I may possible encounter road rage and I nix the idea.

Justine Buck

Kelso

