Letter: Ammons needs help to restore cemetery

The Cowlitz View Memorial Garden Cemetery needs major road repairs. Bill Ammons, local retired barber and friend and hero to many in this community, has decided to make this happen.

I have no doubt Bill can, and will, make this happen, but he can sure use our help. My dad, his parents, his grandparents and hundreds of my friends and families I know are buried in that sacred place.

Lakeside Industries already has done some nice work up there. Funds are necessary and donations can be made directly to Bill Ammons. Bless you for your consideration. And, thank you Bill for caring so much for this community.

Dianne Caple

Longview

