Letter: Americana nursing home staff is great

My father-in-law, Hugh Fransisco, spent the last few weeks of his life being cared for by this exemplar crew of nurses. We were treated like family by all who work there. Dad got all the love and care we had hoped for. I can't imagine doing a job so professionally without a caring heart. Choosing a nursing home is not easy. We researched all in town plus some out of town. I am very positive we chose the right one.