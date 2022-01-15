 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Americana nursing home staff is great

I would like to give a public thank you to the wonderful staff at the Americana nursing home.

My father-in-law, Hugh Fransisco, spent the last few weeks of his life being cared for by this exemplar crew of nurses. We were treated like family by all who work there. Dad got all the love and care we had hoped for. I can't imagine doing a job so professionally without a caring heart. Choosing a nursing home is not easy. We researched all in town plus some out of town. I am very positive we chose the right one.

Kudos to all who work there; we are very pleased with the kind care you showed Dad and his family in a less than perfect situation.

Michael Tiemens

Rainier

