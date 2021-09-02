Letter: American cops are the best anywhere

I just read the Aug. 29 letter to the editor headlined "Use of force must have consequences."

This letter is far out to say the least. This country has the best police force in the whole world. At least 99.9% of the police in the United States of America are great. There are consequences for the few bad cops.

I support our good cops 110%. I suggest to the letter writer that he move to any foreign country and compare law enforcement people.

Our local, county and state cops are second to none. Thank you law enforcement for risking your lives daily. I know you have a thankless job. God bless you.

Ken Spring

Longview

