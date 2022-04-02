Letter: America should cut off all foreign aid

I just don't get it.

Our government continues to pour our money into other countries and it seems like they don't care about us. All they want is our money. Every day they come up with a way to get our money and rip us off.

And as for the war on Ukraine, OPEC is using it as an excuse to raise fuel prices. They are money hungry like our government. We owe so much money as it is that we are at the point of no return.

If it was up to me, I would let other countries go. We can no longer give them our money and we can't just keep borrowing and sending money we don't have.

Kent Disney

Longview

