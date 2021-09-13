Letter: America must leave no man behind

During the Vietnam War, my husband Lt. Col. Ed Leonard, and his buddies were captured in Laos. They came home because President Richard Nixon did not abandon them. At the end of the war during the Paris Peace talks, the president was told there were no POWs from Laos, but he knew eight men had survived and were held in Hanoi. He replied, in no uncertain terms that B-52 bombers would re-arm and resume bombing unless those eight men were released. They came back to the United States of America in the last plane from Vietnam. No Americans were left behind.