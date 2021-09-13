 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America must leave no man behind
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: America must leave no man behind

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

During the Vietnam War, my husband Lt. Col. Ed Leonard, and his buddies were captured in Laos. They came home because President Richard Nixon did not abandon them. At the end of the war during the Paris Peace talks, the president was told there were no POWs from Laos, but he knew eight men had survived and were held in Hanoi. He replied, in no uncertain terms that B-52 bombers would re-arm and resume bombing unless those eight men were released. They came back to the United States of America in the last plane from Vietnam. No Americans were left behind.

Suzanne Leonard

Long Beach

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News