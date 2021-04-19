Letter: America has gone stagnant

When I was young this country did great things.

President Dwight Eisenhower built the interstate freeway system.

President John Kennedy sent us to the moon, making us a technological leader for the next 50 years.

President Lyndon Johnson brought us civil rights reform and attempted to correct some of the historical evils.

President Richard Nixon gave us the Environmental Protection Agency.

Legislators used to work together for the common good. Each side gave a little to get something they wanted. There was pork, but it wasn’t all wasted, somebody got a new bridge or park. The rich paid their share.

Then in the '90s we got Newt Gingrich, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News. Suddenly compromise was a dirty word; cooperation was weakness; and the other side was seen as evil, immoral and un-American. Other than health care (which still needs a lot of work), we haven’t done anything meaningful in 30 years.

Executive actions take the place of legislation and then the new guy undoes everything the last guy did.

Un-elected, partisan judges decide who wins. I think the old way was better.