I just received my property tax bill. On the reverse side is the payment options – by mail, drop box, in office, online and by phone. There are fees for making your payments by credit cards, debit cards, by type – Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and ACH checks.

So, if I have COVID-19, is it is better to go to the Treasurer’s office to save an extra $50 fee on top of the 10% increase in my bill?

I hope all employees at that office have their vaccines by then.

Valerie Gray

Silver Lake