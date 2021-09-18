Letter: Afghanistan pullout was a huge mistake

I am heartbroken about what has happened in Afghanistan. Did the U.S. really need to leave and turn the country over to the Taliban and other terrorist groups? The war was being fought mostly by the Afghan Army, with the U.S. and our allies playing a supportive role. We have troops in other countries, playing important roles such as South Korea, Japan and Germany.

We had an important role in Afghanistan, preventing a safe haven for terrorists. Of all the things that Biden has done since becoming president, to me this is the worst because of the devastation to human lives. He mindlessly and stubbornly pulled out the military even before U.S. citizens, and Afghan allies could get out. I think the U.S. presence in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, was a light to an otherwise dismal place. With one fell swoop Biden turned out the lights.