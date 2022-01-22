Letter: Act on flood risks before they happen

The residents and travelers of Alpha Drive and surrounding areas need the help of Cowlitz County Public Works department to mediate the flooding that is occurring more and more frequently in that area. Any time there is a heavy rain, even when it’s well within the typical range expected for our region, the county-maintained drainage culverts and creek can’t handle the volume of water and subsequently floods the surrounding areas.

The private property owners there are powerless to remedy the situation themselves because they don’t have rights to the creek or drainage pipes to make the needed improvements.

The county needs to reassess how runoff is handled here and implement working solutions engineered specifically for the needs of this topography. What we have now clearly isn’t working. The residents and travelers of the impacted areas have been patient long enough — it’s time we see some proactive steps from the county to alleviate this unnecessary threat to property and safety.

Amanda Rasmussen

Longview

