Letter: Abortion foes must speak up

Each of you reading what I am about to write knows the content is true. It is not novel. A woman who is pregnant acknowledges to herself that she is expecting…a baby. Yes, a baby. This unique human being is a separate human being from his or her mother, yet by God’s design nestled below her heart, utterly dependent upon her and upon all of us to enjoy the right to be born.

Please look in the mirror and ask yourself if you believe this. If you do, then speak out against abortion. We Americans have the right to free speech. Let the courageous and brave speak out for all these innocent, and for now, voiceless fellow Americans. The silent murder of babies can only continue if most of us acquiesce, or lend our time, talent and treasure to the promotion of abortion. The very stones cry out against this injustice. Take a first step to protect life. Thank you.