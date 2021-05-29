Letter: Abolish flawed Electoral College

President Joe Biden won the presidential election by 7 million popular votes. The electoral vote is more complicated, but more than 20 lower courts and the Supreme Court say he won that also.

A bully named Donald Trump said, "No. I won't." He summoned a mob to prevent the counting of the electoral vote. The mob couldn't do that, but it did kill six people on Jan. 6, 2021.

With our country on the verge of falling apart, very few Republicans will publicly admit that Biden is our president. Honest Liz Cheney of Wyoming did, so Republicans kicked her out as the House Minority Leader.

Truth matters. We could simplify truth and make it clearer if we abolished the electoral vote and, like other democracies, just used the popular vote to decide elections.

As Ben Franklin said, the Constitutional Convention created "a republic, if we can keep it." Let's keep it.

L.S. Wagle

Seattle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0