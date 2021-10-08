Letter: A vote for Wallis is a vote for excellence

I have known MaryAlice Wallis for several years. I have worked with her on projects/committees in and out of city government. She has proven herself to be knowledgeable, and committed to all she undertakes.

She attends and participates in many, if not all working city committees. Most of all, other than her subject knowledge, she has a peaceful persona, always able to bring people together. In a world of contention that we currently live in, this is a most important and needed quality. This is most important for our Longview City Council.