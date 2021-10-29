Letter: A list of reasons to vote for Boudreau

My family settled in the Longview/Kelso area even before Longview was a city, and I have seen public servants come and go. Spencer Boudreau exemplifies what the title of "Public Servant" truly means. I've seen very few with a heart for our city to match this candidate. Here are a few reasons why I think you should elect Spencer to the Longview City Council, one for each letter in his name.
SPENCER BOUDREAU
Seen regularly at council meetings
Proven leadership
Enhancing public safety is a goal
None loves Longview more
Civic engagement for years
Embodies a vision.
Right for Longview
Best choice for our city and our rich history
Undeniable servant leader
Don't think he's too young
Ready to hit the ground running
Endorsed by leaders
Advocate for you
Unmatched work ethic
I hope you agree to vote for Spencer Boudreau .
Carolyn Caines
Kelso