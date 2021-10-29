 Skip to main content
Letter: A list of reasons to vote for Boudreau
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: A list of reasons to vote for Boudreau

My family settled in the Longview/Kelso area even before Longview was a city, and I have seen public servants come and go. Spencer Boudreau exemplifies what the title of "Public Servant" truly means. I've seen very few with a heart for our city to match this candidate. Here are a few reasons why I think you should elect Spencer to the Longview City Council, one for each letter in his name.

SPENCER BOUDREAU

Seen regularly at council meetings

Proven leadership

Enhancing public safety is a goal

None loves Longview more

Civic engagement for years

Embodies a vision.

Right for Longview

Best choice for our city and our rich history

Undeniable servant leader

Don't think he's too young

Ready to hit the ground running

Endorsed by leaders

Advocate for you

Unmatched work ethic

I hope you agree to vote for Spencer Boudreau .

Carolyn Caines

Kelso

