Letter: A display of decency while on the road

All intersection traffic totally stopped. I can’t recall the specific intersection because all of my focus was on “Mac” who came when I called. I placed him in the passenger compartment and went back for Ripley. For a moment, I didn't see his crate and didn't know what to think. However, a wonderful lady had picked it up for safety and returned him to me. Only when putting him in the Jeep, did I notice a gentleman had stopped his pickup and trailer carrying a boat along my driver's side to provide a protective screen.