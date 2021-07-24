Letter: A display of decency while on the road

A sincerest “thank you” to everyone present.
A warning horn alerted me to my Jeep’s raised liftgate. McIan's and Ripley's, my two Scottish Terriers, crates dropped onto westbound Ocean Beach Highway as I attempted to maneuver from the left lane toward curbside. Ripley's crate stayed shut; the fall released McIan.
All intersection traffic totally stopped. I can’t recall the specific intersection because all of my focus was on “Mac” who came when I called. I placed him in the passenger compartment and went back for Ripley. For a moment, I didn't see his crate and didn't know what to think. However, a wonderful lady had picked it up for safety and returned him to me. Only when putting him in the Jeep, did I notice a gentleman had stopped his pickup and trailer carrying a boat along my driver's side to provide a protective screen.
All of the people were incredible. I hope everyone realizes only haste in securing my dogs and clearing the area prevented me from fully expressing well-deserved appreciation.
Thank you again.
Richard McCaine
Kelso