 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leter: Vietnam vet says 'thanks'
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Leter: Vietnam vet says 'thanks'

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Sunday, May 16, we had brunch at Elements in Vancouver with our son.

As we were ready to pay our bill, a couple passed by our table on their way out and expressed their gratitude to my husband for his service. We then proceeded to ask the waitress for the bill, to which she indicated that it was already paid by the couple that had acknowledged my husband's service. Needless to say, we were stunned by their kindness.

We'd like to thank them. However, we do not know their name. We'll certainly pay it forward.

Oriana and Robert Cadman

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News