Leter: Vietnam vet says 'thanks'

Sunday, May 16, we had brunch at Elements in Vancouver with our son.
As we were ready to pay our bill, a couple passed by our table on their way out and expressed their gratitude to my husband for his service. We then proceeded to ask the waitress for the bill, to which she indicated that it was already paid by the couple that had acknowledged my husband's service. Needless to say, we were stunned by their kindness.
We'd like to thank them. However, we do not know their name. We'll certainly pay it forward.
Oriana and Robert Cadman
Longview