Leonard: A step forward

In a huge victory for our communities and our climate, the Washington Department of Ecology has taken a protective step for our region by denying the shorelines permit for the world's largest fracked gas to methanol refinery in the world. This project would have produced massive amounts of harmful greenhouse gas emissions and would have been a threat to the health and safety of our communities for decades.

We know this decision was not taken lightly. Ecology executed a thorough and research-based decision. The evidence of potential harm is overwhelming. Ecology saw this project for what it really is, a disaster waiting to happen.

I applaud Ecology for doing the right thing and envisioning a safer, healthier future for Washington and our region. Our communities and future generations are depending on moving away from dirty energy. As the climate crisis worsens, we need bold leadership such as this if we have any chance of building resilience and moving forward toward cleaner sources of energy.

Linda Leonard

Kalama