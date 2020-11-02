Koehler: Hang in there

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of this letter Nov. 1). The rates are so low as to be nearly invisible. There are hundreds of counties nationwide right now that weren’t so vigilant, or so lucky, where the virus is running rampant. Cases are swelling just next door in Clark County.

If the pandemic hit here as hard, we could experience one or two hundred cases per day. Per day. We could suffer between five and 10 deaths per day. A county in South Dakota currently suffers the equivalent of 1,100 cases per day. There are counties in both North Dakota and Montana that are seeing death rates equal to 23 per day here. In Florida one county suffered the equivalent of more than 14,000 cases in one week.

It has been a long difficult slog. We are about nine months into the pandemic. We are hopefully over halfway done. Hang in there.

John Koehler

Longview