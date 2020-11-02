 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Koehler: Hang in there

Koehler: Hang in there

{{featured_button_text}}

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of this letter Nov. 1). The rates are so low as to be nearly invisible. There are hundreds of counties nationwide right now that weren’t so vigilant, or so lucky, where the virus is running rampant. Cases are swelling just next door in Clark County.

If the pandemic hit here as hard, we could experience one or two hundred cases per day. Per day. We could suffer between five and 10 deaths per day. A county in South Dakota currently suffers the equivalent of 1,100 cases per day. There are counties in both North Dakota and Montana that are seeing death rates equal to 23 per day here. In Florida one county suffered the equivalent of more than 14,000 cases in one week.

It has been a long difficult slog. We are about nine months into the pandemic. We are hopefully over halfway done. Hang in there.

John Koehler

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Letters

Letters: Keep local control

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Letters

Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – …

Letters

Letters: Every single day

Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.

Letters

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'…

Letters

Letters: Use your record

In this morning's Daily News (Oct. 29), the auditor’s office warns voters of a fraudulent voter website dispelling misinformation.

Letters

Letters: Putting in the work

When I took constitutional law from Carolyn Long at Washington State University Vancouver, she was notoriously tough and factually fair. Her c…

Letters

Letters: Don't just ask, listen

I am responding to letters to the editor submitted about Will Finn. One stated Arne Mortenson “asks” questions and commended him for that. The…

Letters

Letters: An advocate for all

Carolyn Long first caught my attention when I heard her speak at Lower Columbia College four years ago about political engagement and divisive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News