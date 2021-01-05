 Skip to main content
Koehler: Article hit home

Article hit home

The Daily News published an article in the paper Dec. 31 concerning the closing of our business, Eagle Cliffs Distillery.

We must have had at least 30 people call and come out to offer their condolences and help out with our closing business sale. All of them mentioned how much they were moved by the article in the paper.

One lady does not drink, but bought vodka to give away as a gift, just to help out. I also received a call from a craft distillery in Denver who read the article on his Google news feed. Hats off to the paper for a very well received bit of reporting.

John Koehler

Longview

