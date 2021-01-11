 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearny: End ICE contract now

Kearny: End ICE contract now

{{featured_button_text}}

My name is Rev. Liz Kearny, and I am a pastor/resident living in Cowlitz County. As a person who follows Jesus, who was an immigrant himself (Matthew 2:13-23), I oppose our county’s contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to cage immigrant children on civil charges alone.

Currently, Cowlitz County is the last county in the entire nation to have a contract between our juvenile detention center and ICE to detain immigrant youth. These youth are not allowed outside unless they have a scheduled appointment, not provided with adequate mental health care, and one detained youth had to be rushed to the hospital where it was learned his appendix had ruptured (he received an emergency appendectomy) after staff ignored the youth’s complaints of pain for days.

Join me in demanding that our Cowlitz County commissioners (who signed the contract) and Superior Court judges (who now claim jurisdiction over the contract’s fate) end this contract immediately.

Rev. Liz Kearny

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Millennium's bankrupt

Lighthouse Resources/Millennium Bulk Terminals has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When the bankruptcy judge signs Lighthouse's motion to wit…

Letters

Letters: No rebuttal?

I don't understand why The Daily News would publish virus pseudoscience nonsense in the name of editorial freedom. In the middle of a pandemic…

Letters

Letters: Cleaning up the streets

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans an…

Letters

Letters: Glove up

In regards to the Jan. 3 photo of a nurse giving the vaccine shot to the chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, can anyone explain why she is n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News