Kearny: End ICE contract now

My name is Rev. Liz Kearny, and I am a pastor/resident living in Cowlitz County. As a person who follows Jesus, who was an immigrant himself (Matthew 2:13-23), I oppose our county’s contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to cage immigrant children on civil charges alone.

Currently, Cowlitz County is the last county in the entire nation to have a contract between our juvenile detention center and ICE to detain immigrant youth. These youth are not allowed outside unless they have a scheduled appointment, not provided with adequate mental health care, and one detained youth had to be rushed to the hospital where it was learned his appendix had ruptured (he received an emergency appendectomy) after staff ignored the youth’s complaints of pain for days.