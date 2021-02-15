 Skip to main content
Johnson: It's time to reflect

After almost a year of restricted activity for most of us, it's time to reflect. If you are reading this, hopefully reflection will show that the people who prepared, or trusted the information being given to help them through this time, reacted and realized their trust was well placed.

If we were to compare this past year to the first 20 years of the 20th Century, there hasn’t been that much difference. United States citizens then dealt with husbands, sons and fathers at war in Europe, a pandemic that caused discomfort and death to thousands, the dust bowl in the breadbasket of America that spurred a migration of sorts that led people to move beyond familiar settings, the Great Depression and then another world war. Hard times, but people moved forward, rebuilt and society changed.

A hundred years later, children can learn remotely, provisions have been made to help people stay in their homes during an economic downturn, pandemic vaccines are, be it slowly, being distributed, businesses are reopening and what is truly important is that you and yours worked together to achieve a semblance of normalcy.

Things have not been easy, fear has caused doubts. But fear can be the catalyst that reminds us how to explore, change and adapt. History shows us things will turn around, one step at a time, with trust, not finger pointing, anger, violence and fault finding.

What is, is, but you have survived because you have a purpose to fulfill.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso

