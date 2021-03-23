 Skip to main content
Jacobs: Trial by Zoom

Jacobs: Trial by Zoom

Did you know, our community is home to America's most maximum security prison?

Our local courts are signing warrants and filing orders, in secret, and/or on Zoom. When our courts disapprove of a particular party's conduct during the meeting, they throw you in our county jail for bogus charges of "contempt." Civil rights exercisers are seen as "courtroom violators" and arrested like criminals where they are caged 23 hours a day. "Inmates" are denied access to an attorney, phone calls, personal contact/visitation, medical treatment and all rights afforded to them in both our state and federal Constitution.

The state is abusing its discretion over all civil matters by using an imperfect application known as Zoom to hold legal proceedings and to find people in contempt of court, ultimately leading to their incarceration and new "felony" charges. All proceedings can be viewed by the public anywhere both on Zoom and YouTube. Check it out for yourselves.

Beth Jacobs

Longview

