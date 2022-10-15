Hitt: Kent will help put things right

I’m a bit confused on the alternatives we have for the Third District representative. One candidate has a livelihood based upon the fossil fuel industry and has acknowledged in an early debate that we need to be energy independent, but will not make a clear statement on how we become energy independent.

Renewable sources will not replace fossil fuels in the foreseeable future and cannot be dictated by the government. The U.S. was energy independent in 2019 and was exporting oil and gas. Would she vote on party lines to essentially put her auto repair shop out of business? A second point is we have a lady with a college degree in economics. You would think this lady would have an abundance of ideas to fight or control the effects of runaway inflation yet I have heard nothing.